The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$43.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. 2,792,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,159. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

