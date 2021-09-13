The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Neutral

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $305.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $262.00 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock valued at $70,006,553. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

