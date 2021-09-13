The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 5.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,120,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $406.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,621. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

