The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after buying an additional 243,575 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $403.48 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

