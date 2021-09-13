The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FB. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Shares of FB stock opened at $378.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.29. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

