The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at $786,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock worth $10,539,347. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

