The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,451 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.17% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.30. 56,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

