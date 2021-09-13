The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider John Treharne Sells 250,000 Shares

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Monday. The Gym Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The firm has a market cap of £493.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GYM. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.