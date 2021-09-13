The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,976.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.53. The stock had a trading volume of 122,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The firm has a market cap of $354.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

