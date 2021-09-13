The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.92. The Honest shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 3,893 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $97,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

