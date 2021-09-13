The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

The Kroger stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

