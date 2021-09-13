The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at MKM Partners

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.37.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 339,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

