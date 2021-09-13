The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $39.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

NYSE KR opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in The Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

