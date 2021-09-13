The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

Shares of KR opened at $42.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

