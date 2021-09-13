The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by CIBC

Analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEV. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. 2,152,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,133. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $184,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

