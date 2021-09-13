The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading 8.4% Higher

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.84. 33,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,846,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

