The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.45 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $350.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

