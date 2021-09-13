The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 749 ($9.79) and last traded at GBX 749 ($9.79). 81,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 129,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.86).

The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 762.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 772.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

