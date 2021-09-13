The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

NYSE SHW opened at $300.64 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.63 and a 200-day moving average of $277.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

