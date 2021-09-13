The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,806,000 after buying an additional 118,228 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

