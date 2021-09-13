The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,359,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,311 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Southern worth $82,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

SO opened at $66.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

