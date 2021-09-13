The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TJX opened at $68.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

