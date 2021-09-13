The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,292 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $64,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $64.86. 44,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

