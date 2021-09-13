The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up about 2.3% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after purchasing an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $157.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,619. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

