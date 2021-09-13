The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 682,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of The Williams Companies worth $95,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.