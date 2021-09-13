The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,995,000 after purchasing an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

