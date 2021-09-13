Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $16.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the lowest is $10.61 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $64.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $170.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $621.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

