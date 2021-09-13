Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $11.60 on Monday, hitting $560.36. 46,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,280. The firm has a market cap of $220.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $575.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

