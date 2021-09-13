Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $24,547,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $17.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $554.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,280. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

