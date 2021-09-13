Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $560.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $575.63. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

