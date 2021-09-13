Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $20.65 on Monday, reaching $551.31. 27,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,280. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.80 and a 52-week high of $575.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

