ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.38. 59,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 690,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Research analysts expect that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter worth $59,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

