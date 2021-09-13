Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $50.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00119700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00593394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.58 or 0.02458038 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

