THETA Price Reaches $6.16 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00013669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.16 billion and $338.73 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00151799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00722883 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

