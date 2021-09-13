Thomas G. Hartnett Sells 7,031 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $225,695.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

