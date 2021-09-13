Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.18. 19,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,335. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

