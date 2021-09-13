Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

