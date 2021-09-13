Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 195,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $436.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

