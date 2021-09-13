Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,521 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $110.53. 69,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.