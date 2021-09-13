Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

