Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $40.82. 976,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,181,184. The company has a market cap of $343.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.