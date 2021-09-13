Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.75. 93,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.