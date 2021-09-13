Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 981.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 839,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. 58,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

