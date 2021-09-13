Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

NYSE SPG traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $131.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,075. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.