Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,441 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.85. 5,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

