Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

