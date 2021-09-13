Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,829 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 26,829 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,773,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 398.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,082,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 865,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. 367,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,561,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

