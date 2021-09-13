THORChain Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00018962 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $65.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

