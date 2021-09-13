Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $50,911.21 and $93,960.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00404098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

