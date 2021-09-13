ThreeFold One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,384.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $8,384.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00080949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00117603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00122079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00174457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017236 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

